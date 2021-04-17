Covid-19 cases are increasing at alarming rate with global daily coronavirus cases crossing 8 lakhs. According to WHO data there were 804807 new COVID-19 cases worldwide on 16 April 2021. With this the organisation has recorded total 138688383 confirmed cases including 2978935 deaths so far. On Saturday India registered 234692 Covid cases which is the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic broke out according to the Union Health Ministry data. Speaking at a special ministerial meeting WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had warned that the highest Covid infection rate is approaching. He attributed the sudden Covid-19 surge to