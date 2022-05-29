"We Will Have More Cases In The Coming Days" WHO Advises Countries To Enhance Surveillance As Monkeypox Cases Rise

Monkeypox has reached 20 countries with over 200 cases in a short span. WHO has asked countries to stay vigilant to control the spread.

Nearly 200 cases of monkeypox have been reported in more than 20 countries not normally known to have outbreaks of the unusual disease, according to the World Health Organization, which described the epidemic as "containable" and suggested creating a stockpile to equitably share the limited vaccines and drugs available globally.

After countries, where the disease is not prevalent reported cases of monkeypox, WHO has said that "this is concerning." Sylvie Briand, WHO's epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention chief recently said, "We do not know if we are just seeing the peak of the iceberg... We are still at the very, very beginning of the event. We know that we will have more cases in the coming days."

Countries Ask To Be More Vigilant But Must Not Panic

Amid the rise in monkeypox cases in several countries, the WHO has asked health officials and governments to enhance surveillance and isolate confirmed infected people to control the surge. While countries are asked to be more vigilant, there is no need to "panic" says Briand.

Attending the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Briand said, "We are still at the very, very beginning of this event. We know that we will have more cases in the coming days." But she stressed that people must not panic as "this is not a disease that the general public should be worried about. It is not COVID or other diseases that spread fast."

No Monkeypox In India So Far

Officials stated on Saturday that while India has not yet had a case of monkeypox, the disease's spread around the world is being constantly monitored.

With monkeypox cases rapidly increasing in different parts of the world, Dr Aparna Mukherjee, a scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in an interview with ANI said, "India is prepared for the infections as it is rapidly spreading in non-endemic countries like Europe, USA and others. However, no cases have been reported in India so far."

You may like to read

She further emphasized the need to keep a close eye on the unusual symptoms of monkeypox, especially among people with a travel history from infected countries. WHO has also warned that the absence of monkeypox cases in any country should not lead to a lack of preparedness or a weakening of the virus's guard.