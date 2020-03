The novel coronavirus, as we all call it, is actually COVID-19. This is the official name given to this deadly and highly contagious disease by the World Health Organisation. The purpose behind giving it a name is to distinguish it from other diseases caused by coronaviruses. The current pandemic is caused by coronavirus and it has today taken on a deadly form. It has spread across the entire globe in under three months and claimed over 15,000 victims. It is deadly and contagious and many countries and regions are going into complete lockdown to contain the spread.

The distinction between coronavirus and COVID-19

This is a family of viruses that cause many diseases ranging from the common cold to the flu to the SARS and MERS. But almost all refer to the current outbreak as the coronavirus pandemic. This is technically wrong and misleading. All coronaviruses do not cause pandemics and epidemics. Most cause a few diseases that can be easily treated. Some of the conditions that coronavirus cause are quite mild and harmless and need no treatment. But others, like SARS and MERS, are more serious symptoms that need hospitalization. It can also cause chronic lung problems.

This is the current pandemic, which almost everybody today is referring to as the ‘novel coronavirus’. This is new strain of coronavirus and that is why experts cannot predict anything about it. Since it is a new strain, it is commonly referred to as novel coronavirus. This is also a deadly strain that leads to pneumonia and organ failure. It is particularly dangerous for people with underlying health conditions and the elderly. But that does not mean that the young are immune. Many young people have also died after getting infected with this virus.

Spread of the virus

Coronavirus strains are there present in humans. But some animals also have this virus in their bodies. Sometimes, these virus can jump species. This is what has happened with COVID-19. It jumped from and animal to a human. This is also called the ‘a spillover event’.

But once it jumped species, the COVID-19 strain has spread from human to human. It is highly contagious and if you inhale or come into contact with respiratory droplets of an infected person, you are likely to get the disease. There is no treatment or vaccine for this new strain and the only way to be safe is to practice the prescribed safety guideline.

