'We Need To Take It Seriously': WHO Chief On Undercounted Cases As Monkeypox Grips Nations

Monkeypox cases reported in more than 60 countries, which is a cause of concern. Yet people are not taking it seriously, says the WHO chief.

Amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases around the world, Monkeypox cases have also experienced an uptick in daily COVID cases. Only a week ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported a significant rise in the number of daily cases. As monkeypox cases rise in many countries, renowned US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci says the number of cases is "very likely an undercount."

He said, "This is something we definitely need to take seriously. We don't know the scope and the potential of it yet, but we have to act like it will have the capability of spreading much more widely than it's spreading right now."

Monkeypox Spreads To 60 Countries

Monkeypox has spread to over 60 non-endemic countries. According to WHO, over 9000 cases from 63 countries have been reported in the country so far. The WHO's Emergency Committee for monkeypox will meet again the following week, on July 21, to "examine trends, assess the efficacy of the countermeasures, and provide recommendations for what governments and communities should do to address the outbreak," according to the WHO.

TRENDING NOW

Of the total cases, approximately 1000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in the United States alone. Health experts emphasise that anyone can contact the illness despite the fact that the bulk of the 1,000 cases that have been documented in the U.S. have involved men who have had sex with other men, according to the news agency AP.

India Reports Its First Monkeypox Case

On July 14, India reported its first case of monkeypox from Kerala as a man who had recently returned from the UAE. The infected man hails from the Kollam district, Kerala.

Veena George, the state's health minister, informed reporters that the National Institute of Virology in Pune had confirmed the case by examining the symptomatic person's sample. All people who interacted with the man have been placed in isolation and are under close observation.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES