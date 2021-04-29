As India is set to enter the third phase of vaccination against novel coronavirus Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the city does not have sufficient doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the inoculation of those in the 18-44 age group. ‘Delhi Doesn’t Have Enough COVID-19 Vaccine Doses’ The minister however said preparations to give jabs to this category have been completed. “At present we don't have vaccines. We have requested the companies to provide it” Jain told reporters when asked if there were enough vaccines available for the 18-44 age group. “We will tell you in a day