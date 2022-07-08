We Are Monitoring The New Omicron Sub-Variant BA.2.75, Says WHO

New Omicron BA.2.75 Variant Detected In India

Sub variant of Omicron found in many countries, including India, know what WHO said on this.

Omicron's new sub-variant found in the country: According to World Health Organization (WHO), a new sub-variant of the corona, i.e. a new variant of omicron BA.2.75, has been detected in the country. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there are cases of BA.4 and BA.5 in Europe-America. However, there is an increased risk of a new sub-variant of BA.2.75 in countries like India. The World Health Organization claimed in its report that this variant first appeared in India, found in 10 other countries. Tedros said that we would have to wait for the analysis of this sub-variant; hence we are keeping an eye on this. As per WHO, there has been an increase of 30 per cent in the cases of corona in the world in the last two weeks.

17% Increase In New Cases

There has been a 17 per cent increase in new cases in the last 24 hours in the country. During the previous 24 hours, 18,930 new cases were found in the country, and 14,798 patients were cured. While 35 infected died. After the latest figures, the active cases have gone up to 117,893. There was a proliferation of 17 per cent in new patients on Wednesday as 16,159 new cases were found on Tuesday.

Highest Number Of New Cases In Five States

There are five states in the country where the maximum number of cases are reported. These include Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra: 18% Increase In New Cases

In Maharashtra, there has been an 18% increase in the number of newly infected people compared to the previous day. As a result, Maharashtra leads to the death toll due to corona infection. In the last 24 hours, seven people lost their lives in Maharashtra due to the epidemic. On Wednesday, seven infected people died in the state. Since the initial phase of corona till now, more than 1 lakh 47 thousand patients have been killed in Maharashtra.

Kerala Tops In New Cases

Wednesday's figures show that the maximum number of cases in the country are from Kerala. One thousand five hundred ten (1510) new cases were reported in one day. On Wednesday, 4113 new infections were found in Kerala. There has been a 58% jump in the number of infected people compared to Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 3080 people died of corona infection, crossing the total death toll of 70 thousand.

