University of Michigan researchers analyzed 397 waterbirths and 2025 land births from two midwifery practices. There were no differences in outcomes between waterbirth and land birth for neonatal intensive care admissions, and postpartum haemorrhage rates were similar for both groups. The results of the study were published in the journal Birth. The long and short of it is that if you use proper techniques...the outcomes are very good, said Lisa Kane Low, a professor in the U-M School of Nursing, and senior author on the paper. They mirror what we see in international studies of water birth. Ruth Zielinski, clinical