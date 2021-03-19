At a time when the active coronavirus cases are seeing a sharp rise worldwide, West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. The initiative — Vaccine Maitri initiative aims at providing India-made COVID-19 vaccines to countries that are still fighting the virus. Also Read - 38-yr-old dies after getting COVID-19 vaccine jab; CMO asks how someone below 45 got the shot

Taking to Twitter's official handle of India in Jamaica posted the video in which Chris Gayle is thanking PM Modi for helping Jamaica in its fight against the deadly virus.

"Honourable Prime Minister Modi, people of India and Government of India, I want to thank you for the donation of vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it, thank you so much. India I will be seeing you soon and thanks once again," the Universe Boss Gayle said in a video. Haven't watched it yet? Here is the video:

The Universe Boss!@henrygayle called on High Commissioner Shri R. Masakui at @hcikingston today. He thanked #India for gifting the #COVID19 Vaccines to #Jamaica and shared how much he loves being in India.@hcikingston wishes Chris Gayle all the very best for @IPL 2021. pic.twitter.com/mTdleh6lxi — India in Jamaica (@hcikingston) March 18, 2021

This comes a week after another well-known West Indies cricketer Andre Russell thanked the Indian Prime Minister for sending vaccines to Jamaica and help them fight the COVID-19 virus.

In the video which was posted by the official Twitter handle of India in Jamaica, he can be heard saying: “I just want to say a big, big, big thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the India High Commission. The vaccines are here and we are excited. I would love to see the world going back to normal. Jamaica people really appreciate it and just to show that we are more than close, India, and Jamaica are now brothers. I appreciate it and stay safe over there. Peace”.

Earlier, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness also expressed his gratitude towards India for sending across the coronavirus vaccines. Speaking to the media, Holness said, “I am extremely pleased to report that yesterday afternoon, we received our first shipment of 50,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine donated by the Government of India. We express our deep appreciation to the Government and people of India for this very much-needed support”.