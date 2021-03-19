At a time when the active coronavirus cases are seeing a sharp rise worldwide West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. The initiative — Vaccine Maitri initiative aims at providing India-made COVID-19 vaccines to countries that are still fighting the virus. Taking to Twitter's official handle of India in Jamaica posted the video in which Chris Gayle is thanking PM Modi for helping Jamaica in its fight against the deadly virus. “Honourable Prime Minister Modi people of India and Government of India I want to thank