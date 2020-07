The COVID-19 virus belong to the family of coronavirus. It is a fast-moving pathogen that has infected millions worldwide and left more than 600,000 dead. How can the contagion which has brought the world to a standstill, be stopped? How close are we to a vaccine? What is the impact on mental health? Could the crisis be an opportunity for India’s pharmaceutical industry? These are some of the critical questions that the world and India are dealing with. Also Read - Oral cancer drug may help combat COVID-19: Clinical trial on

Also Read - Children below 5 more likely to spread COVID-19 infection, carry very high virus load

The COVID-19 Health Summit will bring the top global experts from the international healthcare fraternity to explore the impact, challenges and solutions to the pandemic on one platform – WION. Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the Union Health Minister of India would be the Chief Guest at the event and give the keynote address. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 15,83,792 as death toll reaches 34,968

Session 1: When would the pandemic end?

The first session of the summit aims to answer the question on everyone’s minds– “When would the pandemic end?” with global health experts like Dr. Elisabetta Groppelli, Lawrence O Gostin and Virologist, Amos Panet.

Session 1: Rejuvenation of India’s healthcare sector

The second session would be a deep dive into what would be needed for the rejuvenation of India’s healthcare sector. Dr. Sangita Reddy, the MD of Apollo Hospitals and Dr. Indu Bhushan, the CEO of Ayushman Bharat and NHA along with Dr. VK Paul, the Chairman of the board of governors, MCI and Dr. Shailaja Chandra, the former Health secretary of the Government of India, would answer pertinent questions.

Session 3: Mental illness

Is mental illness the ‘inevitable’ next pandemic? Or can it be averted? Dr. Nimesh Desai, Director, IHBAS, Shubhang Arora, Executive Director of Yashodha Hospitals, Jonathan Huppert of the University of Jerusalem, and Dr. Vikram Patel, a psychiatrist, would be on the third panel.

Session 3: COVID-19 vaccine

In the fourth session of the summit, Manas Datta, the CFO of Wockhardt, Dr. Shiban Ganju, the Chairman of Atrimed pharmaceuticals, and Dr. MC Mishra, the former director of AIIMS, will give their insights on the COVID-19 vaccine race and the role that India will play in it.

The COVID-19 Health Summit will air on WION on Friday 31st July from 3:30 pm IST and will be available on its website, social media, and YouTube channel as well.