Right before the country begins its biggest drive to inoculate a massive chunk of the population aged above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities against novel coronavirus on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first person to receive the dose of COVID-19 vaccine – Covaxin.

PM Modi was vaccinated at Delhi AIIMS early in the morning on Monday.

Here’s What PM Modi Told Nurse After Receiving Vaccine

Soon after receiving the vaccination, PM Modi took to Twitter and posted a picture where he can be seen taking the vaccine shot. He wrote: “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS,” he informed via his Twitter handle at around 7 a.m.”

“Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19,” Modi added.

He also appealed that those who could take vaccines should come forward for it. “I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN. pic.twitter.com/VqqBYZDTFU — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

Speaking to the media, the nurse who administered the vaccine to PM Modi – Sister P Niveda said, “Sab ko vaccinate karne ke liye mujhe bulaya gaya tha. Much haha aka path chill ki sir aa rahe hai. Sir se milker ache laga. Sir ne ache se baat ki. Sir ko Biotech ki COVAXIN diya gaya hai, ahi 28 days mean second dose pending hai…” (I am posted at the COVID-19 vaccine centre. I found out PM sir is coming today in the morning. It was great to meet PM sir).

She further added, “Sir puchtach kite ki hum kaha se hai. Vaccine dene ke baad sir ne bola laga bhi diya aur pata bhi nahin chala…” (Already done? I didn’t even feel anything).

Sir (PM Modi) has been administered first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, second dose will be given in 28 days. He asked us where do we belong to & after vaccination he said, “Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala”: Sister P Niveda who inoculated PM Modi today. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/QzIF2PaT15 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

Phase 3 of Covid vaccination started on Monday and the Co-WIN portal also started the self-registration for the 27 crores eligible for the shots, who are above 45 with comorbidities.

The portal can be accessed at https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/

How To Register On The Co-WIN Portal?

Eligible beneficiaries can register at the Co-WIN 2.0 portal through their mobile number following a step-by-step process. After registration, the application will show the government and private hospitals serving as Covid Vaccination Centres (CVC) with the date and time of the available schedules.

The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for vaccination.

The Co-WIN portal will provide the facility for booking an appointment based on the vaccination centers declared by the states/UTs, with their location, the dates on which appointment slots are provided and the capacity declared as Open Slots, and the vacancies available at the time of booking.

What Documents Are Required For The Vaccine Shot?

The government has listed seven photo identity documents that can be used for online registration: Aadhaar Card/Letter, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), Passport, Driving License, PAN Card, NPR Smart Card, and Pension Document with a photograph. Meanwhile, the vaccination is being provided at 10,000 government medical facilities and over 20,000 private hospitals.

Besides, all beneficiaries, regardless of the mode of access, i.e through online registration or mobilization through on-site registration are advised to carry the following for verification at the time of vaccination — Aadhar Card, Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC); and Certificate of comorbidity for citizens in the age group of 45 years to 59 years.