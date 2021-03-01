Right before the country begins its biggest drive to inoculate a massive chunk of the population aged above 60 and above 45 with comorbidities against novel coronavirus on Monday Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the first person to receive the dose of COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin. PM Modi was vaccinated at Delhi AIIMS early in the morning on Monday. Here’s What PM Modi Told Nurse After Receiving Vaccine Soon after receiving the vaccination PM Modi took to Twitter and posted a picture where he can be seen taking the vaccine shot. He wrote: “Took my first dose of the COVID-19