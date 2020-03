The researchers are, however, not clear about the underlying reason for the relation between heat and humidity and lower numbers of novel coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus outbreak has turned the world upside down. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a three-week nationwide lockdown starting midnight Tuesday to break the Covid-19 infection cycle. This has brought the normal life to a standstill in many states.

Meanwhile, scientists are in race against time to better understand the patterns of transmission of this deadly virus and find its cure. In the latest development, two MIT researchers have found that the spread of the novel coronavirus may be slower in warm and humid conditions.

They came to the conclusion after analysing the local weather patterns of regions affected by the novel coronavirus. The finding suggests that tropical countries like India may get much relief from coronavirus outbreak with the rise in temperature. But spreading due to environmental factors are unlikely to reduce across most of northern Europe and North America (USA and Canada) in summer.

Environmental factors

They cited that till 22 March, most cases (90 percent) of COVID-19 transmissions occurred within temperature range of (3 to 17 degrees Celsius) and absolute humidity (4 to 9 g/m3). While countries with a temperature of over 18 degrees Celsius and absolute humidity of over 9 g/m3 reported less than 6 percent of the total cases.

Tough this figure suggests a relation between heat and humidity and lower numbers of novel coronavirus cases, the researchers are not clear about its underlying reason behind it. Hence, they stress focussing on quarantine measures and appropriate public health interventions even in hot and humid conditions.

Coronavirus cases across the globe

As of March 25, there are 375,498 confirmed coronavirus cases, 16,362 confirmed deaths worldwide. The outbreak has affected 196 countries and territories around the world – according to WHO. Here are the top most affected countries, along with the number confirmed cases –

China :81767 cases Italy :63927 cases United States of America :42164 cases Spain :33089 cases Germany :29212 cases Iran (Islamic Republic of) :24811 cases France :19615 cases Republic of Korea :9037 cases Switzerland :8015 cases The United Kingdom :6654 cases

Italy has reported the maximum number of coronavirus death with 6,820 cases. China, the epicentre of the outbreak, has seen 3,281 death cases, followed by USA at 784. India is currently in the 4th rank, with 562 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 9 deaths.

