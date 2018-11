If you experience swollen gums you may suffer from gingival swelling’ or gingivitis/periodontitis, which can snatch away your peace and can give you a tough time while eating or brushing or flossing. But, you must make sure that you keep your oral hygiene in check to avoid any dental issues.

You may get swollen gums due to that annoying plaque and tartar in your mouth if the gingival infection progresses then gum swelling is sustained in the mouth which can be called as periodontitis. You may also experience swollen gums due to viral or fungal infections, dentures, pregnancy, allergies and gum injury. If you have swollen gums then you may suffer from pain, bad breath, red and swollen and bleeding gums. Hence, you shouldn’t delay and consult your doctor who will prescribe you an appropriate treatment. Also, you can try out these natural solutions which will help you to tackle your problem of swollen gums. So, get going today and see the difference!

You can opt for clove oil

Clove has been used to treat dental problems since ages. The clove oil is loaded with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to reduce the swelling of your gums. It is also analgesic in nature and can help you to bid adieu to your pain. You can apply that curative clove oil on your swollen gums and massage your gums gently. Opt for this remedy for a while and you will surely be able to rip benefits from it.

You can opt for salt water

If you are suffering from oral problems then you should swear by salt water. We are not kidding here! This solution can help you to neutralize the mouth’s pH and can soothe your inflamed gums due to its anti-inflammatory properties. You should take some salt, add it to your warm water and rinse your mouth with it. Ta da, you will see that your swelling is reducing.

You can opt for ginger

Ginger is also used to treat a host of ailments including dental problems. The goodness of ginger can help you to get rid of that frustrating gum swelling. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which are present in ginger will help you to deal with inflammation and swelling. You can make the paste of that ginger and apply it on to the swollen gums.

You can opt for baking soda

The amazing baking soda is antiseptic and antibacterial in nature and can help you to fight infections, reduce swelling and inflammation of your gums. You can add some baking soda to the water and rinse your mouth with it.

You can opt for lemon juice: It has antimicrobial compounds which can kill the microbes that lead to infection and swelling of your gums. Furthermore, it can also help you to balance the pH of your mouth. You can add lemon juice to the warm water and gargle.