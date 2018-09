A gassy stomach is very annoying. Furthermore, it can also cause stomach cramps, bloating, heartburn and so on. You can become a laughing stock and it is also socially unacceptable.

Flatulence is the condition where excess gas can get collected in your digestive tract. This can be painful as well. There are two ways in which the gas can get collected in your system. The first one is, while eating or drinking, you may swallow the air causing the oxygen and nitrogen to enter inside you. The second reason is during digestion, gases like hydrogen, methane or carbon dioxide are released and tend to get accumulated in your stomach.

Moreover, if these gases are released in excess or if they aren’t released at then you may feel uncomfortable. This also is linked with the kid diet you follow. Yes, you have heard it right! What you eat matters a lot! Do you know that high carb foods like beans, cabbage, chickpeas, and lentils or sugary fruit juices are not easily digested and can cause gases? You will feel uneasy as they pass through the colon containing the bacteria which helps in breaking down the food while releasing gases that can get accumulated in your belly and give you a tough time. But, you don’t have to worry now, we come to your rescue here. If you wish to get rid of it, just opt for these natural solutions and we guarantee that you will thank us later! So, what are you waiting for get going!