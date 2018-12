Do you wish to express how much you love your man? Are you looking out for things which will help you to do so? Then, you are in the right place. There are simple and lovely things which you can do to make your man feel wanted and loved. Ta da, you can do it without saying ‘I LOVE YOU,’ as they say, ‘Actions speak louder than words’. Similarly, you can do many things which will help you to catch your man’s attention. We guarantee that your man will surely like them. So, just respect him, value him and your guy will surely reciprocate in a positive way. Also, try these smart ways now and you will see the results.

You should compliment your man

Women, you expect your guy to compliment you for your outfit, for that amazing nail paint colour, for your lovely hair and dressing sense, right? But, have you ever thought of doing the same with your man. If not, then this is the right time. You should start complementing your man on a regular basis and he will feel nice. You can compliment him for his new look, for his toned physique and loving and caring nature. This will surely turn him on. You should appreciate him, as he does.

You should wear the outfit of his choice

Yes, women you can certainly do so. Sometimes. you might be suggesting your man wear certain clothes right? So, there is no harm in doing something similar for him. You can dress up the way he likes by wearing the colour of his choice. This will show that he matters to you and you respect his choice. Your man will see that you do something which he loves. You should show him that you desire him and are looking to spend your whole life with him.

You should be affectionate towards him

Small and simple things like resting your head on his chest or shoulder, walking together by holding hands, hugging and doing something special for your man, will help you to strengthen your relationship and keep that intimacy intact. You should be caring and inquire about this health. Make sure that your man eats his lunch on time, you can cook his favourite dish and that will surely pave a way for a happy and healthy relationship.

You should show him that he is your priority

Many tend to go wrong here. Due to hectic schedules, women, you will also not be able to spend some quality time with your man. But, avoid doing so. You should take out some time for your man and do things together. So, just get going now and restore that romance in your relationship.