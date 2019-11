Making your kids even touch that bowl of veggies is a challenging task for millennial parents. It can be even more difficult for parents of children suffering form autism. A neurological and developmental disorder, autism negatively affects a child’s ability to interact and perform certain activities. This condition in children causes repetitive behaviour, lack of social skills, communication problems and other behavioural issues. Food aversions and sensitivities are also very common in children with autism.

Autistic children are selective in nature towards food which can cause vitamin and nutrient deficiency. According to our expert dietitian, Vicki Kobliner, an autistic child is five times more likely to suffer from gastrointestinal disorders like like irritable bowel syndrome and constipation. By making the right food choices, you can decrease this risk. Kobliner further explains that low intake of calcium and protein is very common in autistic children. It further causes bone problems and improper mental development. Eating disorders can increase the child’s risk of social difficulties and poor academic achievement. According to our expert, you can include oil in your child’s diet, and in fact make it carb-rich, unlike what most believe. Watch this video to get different dishes that are not only safe for a autistic child, but are also fun.