Maintaining a good oral hygiene can help you to keep heart attack at bay. © Shutterstock

Maintaining a healthy weight and controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels are keys to keeping your ticker in great shape.

Under the heart disease umbrella blood vessel diseases, such as coronary artery disease; heart rhythm problems (arrhythmias) and heart defects you’re born with (congenital heart defects) and so on are included. Heart disease is interchangeably used with the term cardiovascular disease. Conditions that involve narrowed or blocked blood vessels that can lead to a heart attack, chest pain (angina) or stroke can be called as cardiovascular disease. But, now you can take care of your ticker with the help of these out-of-the-box ways. So, follow these amazing tips and lead a happy and a hearty life.

Take that plunge in the pool

According to studies, people who swim tend to burn maximum calories and are less likely to die due to heart disease than people who are less active. This is so because swimming can enhance your blood circulation and pump up your heart rate.

Plan to watch a horror movie

According to studies, opt for things which cause your heart to race. You can watch a horror movie, read a good book and so on. Upsetting the rhythm of your heart, once in a while is like hitting your heart’s reset button, which helps it to keep on functioning efficiently.

You can vent out your anger on that amazing punching bag

According to a Harvard study, men who vent out their anger have half the risk of heart disease compared with men who don’t vent out.

Touch your partner

You will be able to bring your numbers down and pulse from spiking during stressful times if you hug or hold your partner’s hands. So, it is essential to make that skin-to-skin contact with your mate.

Wash your hands regularly

According to German researchers, people with the most antibodies (from fighting off infections) in their systems had clogged arteries. You can use liquid soaps as germs tend to live on the soap bars for a longer time.

Maintain a good oral hygiene

According to a study, rinsing the mouth and brushing regularly can help you to deal with oral bacteria and this can cut down your risk of a heart attack.

Beat your Monday blues, take an off

Is your work pressure haunting your heart? Are you worried about your deadlines? We all face those Monday morning blues, taking a day off from your work can help you to reduce stress. According to a study conducted at the State University of New York, taking an off can reduce your risk of stroke.

Your work friend will help you to maintain a good heart health

Your work friends can help you to keep your heart healthy. Yes, you have heard it right! According to researchers, if you have more pals at work you will be able to control your blood pressure and lower your heart rate by effectively dealing with stress.