Women who exercise vigorously are at significantly lower risk of dying from heart disease, cancer and other causes, reveals a new study. The study, presented at EuroEcho 2019, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), examined exercise capacity and heart function during exercise in women and their links with survival. The study included over 4,000 adult women referred for treadmill exercise echocardiography because of known or suspected coronary artery disease. Exercise as much as you can. Fitness protects against death from any cause, said study author Jesus Peteiro from University Hospital A Coruna in Spain. For the findings, participants walked