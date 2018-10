Organic foods have a host of health benefits and it can help you to keep may health ailments away. Now, the findings of this new study will shock you! Read this carefully to know more about the study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine journal.

Reportedly, according to experts who studied the diets of tens of thousands of volunteers, people who have organic food, are 25 per cent less likely to suffer from cancer. Researchers discovered that chemicals and pesticides used on traditionally farmed fruit and vegetables can be responsible for causing the disease. Hence, eating organic foods can be beneficial as it can help you to fight cancer.

Reportedly, the researchers had questioned 68,946 French adults about regarding their diets and then followed them for an average of five years, while, 1,340 developing cancer during that time. According to their findings, the quarter who consumed organic food were 25 per cent less likely to get cancer, than to the quarter who had organic food in a lesser quantity. Even when other factors like age, class, and existing health problems – were taken into account, reportedly the findings were the same.

Reportedly, scientists admitted that the study did not prove a definitive connection between a non-organic diet and cancer. Though, people who ate organic food in the study tended to have healthier diets overall, eating fruit and vegetables and cutting down junk food.