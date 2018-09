Unable to wear your sexy little black dress as you have gained weight? Do you have to take efforts to find the clothes of your size? Is your weight causing you other health issues like heart problems, diabetes and so on? Are you depressed due to being overweight? Drink black tea and lose weight.

Like green tea, black tea contains caffeine and also theophylline which can speed up your heart rate and you will be able to stay alert and focused. It is rich in polyphenols and can protect your cells from DNA damage. It is also loaded with catechins and can cut down your risk of ovarian cancer.

Did you know that consuming black tea in moderation can help you to manage your cholesterol levels, strengthen your immunity and keep you active? If not, then start drinking it today and you will surely see the difference. Apart from the might black tea will help you to battle the bulge. Staying healthy and losing weight is what we all want. Thus, black tea can help you to do so. Here, we unearth how it can aid weight loss.