Pubic lice, known as crabs, are tiny insects infesting around your genitals. Known as Phthirus pubis scientifically, they feed on human blood causing severe itching in the infected area. These they are found in public hair and spread through sexual contact. If you are infected with it you will feel low, fatigue and suffer from fever too. so, try these natural solutions and you can thank us later!

You can opt for tea tree oil: It has antifungal and antiseptic properties. Tea tree oil is used in face washes to fight back, chest and face acne and in ointments for nail fungus and can also help in killing off pubic lice. According to studies, it can fight skin infections and can soothe your skin. You can dilute it in water and apply it on the affected area.

You can opt for peppermint oil: According to a study, peppermint oil is abundant in phenols, ketones, oxides and phenolic ethers and can help you to eliminate pubic lice. Furthermore, using it can soothe your skin and help you to get rid of dryness. Just add it to your bubble bath and it will also help you to get rid of itching.

You can opt for vinegar: It possesses properties that render it toxic and an effective pubic lice treatment. So, just mix water with it in equal amount and take a cotton ball, dip it into the solution and apply it on the affected area. This is one of the best remedies which will help you to improve your condition.

You can opt for lemon juice: It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can treat pubic lice. Lemon juice can be mixed with a few tablespoons of sugar, salt and honey. The thick paste can be applied to the affected area and you will surely benefit from it.

Here are few dos and don’ts which you should follow:

Dos

• You should always wash your bed sheets, undergarments, and clothes in warm water and also use disinfectant to clean them thoroughly.

• You should wash the area by using warm water.

• You should trim your pubic hair before opting for home remedies for pubic lice.

Don’ts

• You should refrain from sexual contact until you get rid of it.

• You should avoid itching as it may lead to wounds.

• You should keep your nail short in order to prevent the spread of infections to your other body parts.