Ingrown hair can cause inflammation, redness, swelling, irritation and bumps. But, you can apply a solution of baking soda and water to treat it. © Shutterstock
Disclaimer: TheHealthSite.com does not guarantee any specific results as a result of the procedures mentioned here and the results may vary from person to person. The topics in these pages including text, graphics, videos and other material contained on this website are for informational purposes only and not to be substituted for professional medical advice.