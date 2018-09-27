When a shaved or tweezed hair grows back into the skin, you may experience ingrown hair. This can be painful and can cause inflammation, redness, swelling, irritation and bumps which appear like a pimple and also contains pus. When people shave to get rid of unwanted hair, such as the beard area, legs, underarms and bikini area, they can experience this condition. It is not so serious and can go away on its own. But, for some, it can be worrisome, so here we brief you about the natural solutions to reduce the inflammation, burning sensation and redness caused due to it. don’t forget to opt for these amazing tricks.

You can opt for baking soda: It is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce the inflammation and redness of the skin. Additionally, it can also relieve the itching of the skin. What you can do is, mix some baking soda into water and apply the solution on the affected area and you can wash it off later. Ta da, you will see that your skin is becoming better.

You can opt for a sugar scrub: It can help you to exfoliate your skin and get rid of those dead cells and can make your skin soft and supple. Mix 1 tbsp of sugar with olive oil and apply it on the affected area and scrub the area gently. Wash it off later.

You can opt for salt: It can help you to enhance your blood circulation, promote healing and exfoliate your skin and improve its appearance. Mix some salt in lukewarm water and apply the solution on the affected area and wash it off after some time.

You can opt for tea tree oil: It has antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties which can help you to fight infections. Mix 3-4 drops of tea tree oil with water and apply the solution on the affected area.