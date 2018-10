Being physically active makes you fit, healthy and cuts down your risk of diseases to help you live longer. Walking, as an exercise, is so simple, requires no equipment, it is free and very easily doable. It is also extremely effective when it comes to giving health benefits to the body. That’s why it is highly recommended by fitness experts and doctors for all age groups and across all genders. Walking is excellent for weight loss, to improve your heart health, to reduce your risk of Alzheimer’s, diabetes and cancer. A new study says that walking just 22 minutes a day can help you be healthy. If you are bored of plain walking, here are some walking variations you can try:

Crab walking: This new trend is fast catching up. Crab walking involves sitting down on the floor and placing your palms on the floor behind your butt with your legs apart. Pres your palms and lift yourself off the floor. Try to lift yourself and take a step forward with your right foot and left hand. Go forward and backwards. Rab walking will help you burn calories, improve your posture, tone your body and help you be more flexible.

Brisk walking: This involves taking 100 steps per minute. Brisk walking can get your heart rate up, help your body to pump more blood, promote weight loss and tone your body. Brisk walking every day for about 20 minutes to see the difference.

Lunge walking: For this, you need to take a giant step ahead and then lunge with the other leg taking care that your knee doesn’t extend beyond your toes. Lunge walking combines strength training and cardio to help tone your legs and hips and make you more flexible. Lunges can also help improve your breathing pattern.