Wagh Bakri Tea Owner Parag Desai Dies of Brain Haemorrhage At 49, Fell While Escaping Stray Dogs

Wagh Bakri Tea Owner Parag Desai Dies of Brain Haemorrhage At 49, Fell While Escaping Stray Dogs

The owner and Executive Director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, Parag Desai, died on Sunday evening after being on a ventilator for a few days after a brain hemorrhage. Desai was 49.

Wagh Bakri Tea Group's owner and Executive Director, Parag Desai, breathed his last on Sunday evening in Ahmedabad after suffering a brain hemorrhage which was caused when he fell while he was trying to evade stray dogs. Desai was 49.

According to the reports, Parag Desai was out on an evening walk on October 15 when he slipped after trying to ward off stray dogs.

Sources say that he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital from where he was later shifted to a bigger hospital where he underwent surgery. "Desai was put on a ventilator since the operation took place," a source informed the media.

TRENDING NOW

Taking to Instagram, the company wrote: "With profound grief, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Parag Desai".

Desai is survived by his wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha.

You may like to read

What Happened On That Fateful Evening?

Speaking to the media, the sources state that Desai went out for an evening walk when he fell outside his residence and suffered a brain hemorrhage on October 15 as he was trying to escape street dogs that had attacked him.

A security guard who witnessed the incident immediately informed the family about the Mr Desai. He was rushed to the nearby Shelby Hospital for treatment. Later, when his condition didn't show any improvement, he was shifted to Zydus Hospital for surgery after a day of observation. Since then he has been on a ventilator.

Desai passed away at the private hospital in Ahmedabad on October 22 after being on a ventilator for seven days.