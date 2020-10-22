A Brazilian national who participated in the clinical trial of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has died. Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency said that the volunteer was reported dead on Monday but it didn’t provide any further details about the death citing medical confidentiality of those involved in trials. The testing of the vaccine would continue it informed the media. However citing unnamed sources the country’s local newspapers reported that the volunteer was in a control group that did not receive the experimental vaccine and died from Covid-19 complications. The deceased was a 28-year-old physician