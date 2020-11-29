The Serum Institute of India (SII) is in the process of submitting the data for the clinical trials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine called Covidshield in India to the DCGI and seek emergency use authorisation in about two weeks. Adar Poonawalla Founder and CEO SII said on Saturday that the trials are more than enough for establishing efficacy and that there will be no delays in the vaccine rollout. He also the Government of India is also looking at getting 300-400 million doses of Covidshield by July. Meanwhile a 40-year-old Chennai-based business consultant who was a volunteer for the Covishield