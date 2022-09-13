Voluntary Blood Donation Drive From September 17: Health Ministry Of India

Voluntary Blood Donation Drive From September 17: Health Ministry Of India

'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav', a mega blood donation drive has been launched by the Health Ministry of India which will begin from September 17.

A nation-wide mega voluntary blood donation drive has been launched by the health Ministry of India. This donation drive is called Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav and will begin from September 17. The aim of this mega donation drive is to collect one lakh units of blood. The second aim of this drive is to create a database of donors so that they can be in the contact list in case of emergencies. The Union Health Ministry has sent out a letter to all the states and Union Territories regarding this blood donation drive which will continue to take place till the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day (NVBDD) that is on October 1.

An official from the Health Ministry said to agencies that people can register for the donation drive on the Arogya Setu portal under 'Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav' which calls people to donate blood and be a part of Prime Minister's mission for humanity.

All About The Blood Donation Drive

The Health Ministry said that all the States and Union territories are to organize this campaign in their regional languages. The campaign shall involve all departments and ministries of the government of India, Union governments and the States, citizens of the country, especially the youth, various non-government and community-based organizations and other stakeholders.

The ministry has also put forth their request to all the states to spread the word and information about this drive to all hospitals, medical colleges, health care organizations, blood banks and also all other stakeholders to ensure everybody's active participation. The e-RaktKosh web portal will have a live dashboard to track the State and U.T.-wise number of blood units donated/collected from September 17 to October 1. This web portal will also have the facility for registration of national-level NGOs. They will be able to track data and upload data regarding the blood donation camps that are to be organized during the drive.