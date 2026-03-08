Vlogger Anurag Dobhal Health Update: The UK07 Rider fighting for life in ICU after livestreaming car crash; Had open up about mental health crisis

Anurag Dobhal Health Update: In an unfortunate incident that unfolded on Saturday night, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant and famous YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, who is also known as the UK07 Rider, crashed his car while he was LIVE with his Instagram family, on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The influencer is currently battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and is reportedly critical.

His fans recall how the young man was sharing his mental health crisis and was talking about taking the final ride. "Few minutes into the live session, and everything went pitch dark...," said one of the fans who was watching the live streaming.

During the live session, he made emotional appeals to his mother, saying, "Mummy, please give me love in my next birth. I really need love." Moments before he rammed his SUV into a roadside barrier, he told his audience, "Let's go for a final drive... and it's a goodbye." Local authorities and fans who tracked his live location were the first to reach the wreckage and pull him out of the vehicle.

Aunrag was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in the ICU. His manager, Rohit Pandey, on Sunday shared a health update on Instagram, urging people to pray for the content creator. He also posted a series of emotional stories about Anurag.

"Please Give Us Some Privacy...." Says Anurag's Manager

Urging everyone to provide some privacy and stop spreading rumours, Anurag's manager released an official statement. The statement read, "On behalf of Team UK Rider, I, as Anurag Dobhal's manager, confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request that everyone please treat this as the official statement and avoid making repeated calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time. Please note that any official update regarding his health or related matters will only be released from my account. Kindly rely only on this source for accurate information & don't make assumptions. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Anurag Dobhal's Crushing Mental Health Condition

Anurag Dobhal had recently accused his family of torturing him in a vlog posted on his YouTube channel. In the video, a visibly distressed Anurag claimed he had attempted suicide multiple times due to the way his parents and brother had treated him.

In his last YouTube vlog, Anurag had said, "Mummy, Papa, Kalam (brother Atul Dobhal), and Shreya are responsible for my death. I have nothing left to do. I am under a lot of depression, and I don't know how to eliminate this feeling. I have cried so much. I have nothing left. This is my last video. After this video, I may disappear. I just want to sleep. I haven't eaten for five days. My mind has stopped working."

The mental health crisis is not a joke anymore. Many people are still unaware of how brutally the mind gets affected when it's disturbed. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mental health is a state of mental well-being that enables people to cope with the stresses of life, realize their abilities, learn well and work well, and contribute to their community. It has intrinsic and instrumental value and is integral to our well-being. Talking about how this hidden health danger can affect the quality of life, and must be treated on time, WHO explains - "Many mental health conditions can be effectively treated at relatively low cost, yet health systems remain significantly under-resourced and treatment gaps are wide all over the world. Mental health care is often poor in quality when delivered. People with mental health conditions often also experience stigma, discrimination and human rights violations."

