If anything, COVID-19 pandemic taught us to eat nutritious foods and not take our health for granted. The fear of the coronavirus will probably last a lifetime – deserted streets, face masks, distance from your loved ones and the fear of losing it all will linger in our minds for a long time. And the best way to fight the microscopic villain is preparing your system to fight against the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. Several studies have shown that eating a diet in vitamins and minerals is essential to gear up the immune system to combat the COVID-19. Also Read - COVID-19 tests should be made available at point-of-care and in labs in all countries: WHO

These Vitamins Are Essential To Reduce COVID-19 Infectivity

Preliminary studies have shown that vitamin D deficiency to increased risk of respiratory infections, including the deadly coronavirus. Vitamin K and A might also help combat the disease. “Vitamin K, absorbed, in the gut, plays an important role in clotting. It leads to the activation of Protein S, which is a natural anticoagulant, which plays an important role in the health of the arteries,” explains Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MR. Also Read - Don’t let your guard down! New variants may drive up COVID-19 death toll

It is known that COVID-19, especially when severe, can cause disruption in clotting pathways. The low vitamin K levels could be a cause or consequence of the disease, and unless we have a large randomized controlled study that proves that individuals supplemented with Vitamin K tend to have a milder course or are protected in some way from the disease,” elaborates the Pulmonologist. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 10,746,183 while death toll reaches 1,54,274

Cholesterol May Increase COVID-19 Infection

Cholesterol is a waxy substance present in your blood, which helps build healthy cells. High levels of cholesterol develop fatty deposits in your blood vessels, which can increase your risk of heart disease. According to the study published in the journal of the German Chemical Society Angewandte Chemie, having high cholesterol may increase the infectivity of the coronavirus.

Role Of Linoleic Acid In Coronavirus

Bristol researchers showed that linoleic acid binds to a specific site in the viral spike protein, and this helps lock the spike into a closed, less infective form. Now, a research team has used computational methods to search for other compounds that might have the same effect, as potential treatments. The team used computational simulations to show that linoleic acid stabilized the closed form of the virus.

Dexamethasone is an effective treatment for COVID-19 might also bind this site and help decrease viral infectivity of the virus on the immune system. The team also found that some drugs may be active against the virus. They suggested that this may be one mechanism by which they prevent viral replication such as, by locking the spike structure in the same way as linoleic acid.

(with inputs from agencies)