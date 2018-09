Have you ever felt the restrictive sensation of your chest walls caving in as if someone is standing on your ribcage? Have you ever become alarmingly aware of the rhythm of your breathing and wonder if your next breath is your last? Well, you are going through a panic attack. And the easiest way to come out of it is to breath. We know it’s easier said than done, but here are the ways you can deal with it…

Take vitamin B6 and iron: Vitamin B6 and Iron play a crucial role in regulating the production of serotonin in the body. Good levels of serotonin, which is also known as the happy hormones, help you let go of negative thoughts and allow you to better cope up with difficulties.

Do diaphragmatic breathing exercises: If breathing during a panic attack is difficult, you should practice diaphragmatic breathing exercises. In this type of exercise, when you breath your belly expands in and out instead of your chest.

Relax your muscles: Another very helpful way is progressive muscle relaxation! It involves doing a full-body analysis where tightening and releasing of each muscle group in your body is done. Start with your toes and go all the way up, taking turns to tense one muscle group for a few seconds, then relaxing it for about 30 seconds. And then moving to the next muscle group.

Limit caffeine intake: Drinking or eating foods with caffeine makes you more anxious. This is because caffeine stimulates your central nervous system. Consuming too much of it can exacerbate anxiety and panic attacks. In fact, studies have shown that this can make anxiety worse, which can trigger an anxiety attack.