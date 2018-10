We all are aware that vitamin D is essential to building stronger bones. But, the findings of this new study will shock you. As per the research, vitamin D levels in the blood are ties to your exercise capacity. Yes, you have heard it right! The findings published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology suggests that vitamin D is crucial for other body parts too.

Cardiorespiratory fitness, a reliable surrogate for physical fitness, can be termed as the better ability of the heart and lungs to provide oxygen to your muscles during exercise. It is best measured as the maximal oxygen consumption during exercise, referred to as VO2 max. Hence, you will be surprised to know that people with higher cardiorespiratory fitness are healthier and live longer.

According to investigator Amr Marawan, M.D., assistant professor of internal medicine at VCU, reportedly the study shows that higher levels of vitamin D are interconnected with better exercise capacity. Reportedly, according to the previous research, vitamin D has positive effects on your heart and bones. So, you should make sure your that vitamin D levels are normal to high. You will be able to do this with diet, supplement and sun exposure. But, don’t go overboard.

Reportedly, the study examined that whether people with higher levels of vitamin D in the blood have improved cardiorespiratory fitness and it was conducted in a representative sample of the U.S. population aged 20–49 years using the National Health and Nutrition Survey (NHANES) in 2001-2004. Also, the data was collected on serum vitamin D and VO2 max. Whereas, the participants were divided into quartiles of vitamin D levels.

Reportedly, the participants in the top quartile of vitamin D had a 4.3-fold higher cardiorespiratory fitness compared to those in the bottom quartile. Did you know? The link remained significant, with a 2.9-fold strength, after adjusting for factors that could influence the association such as age, sex, race, body mass index, smoking, hypertension, and diabetes.

Reportedly, according to the researchers, it was an observational study and cannot be concluded that vitamin D enhances exercise capacity but, the association was strong, incremental, and consistent across groups.

(With inputs from ANI)