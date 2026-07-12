Vitamin D deficiency in India: Can FSSAI's approval of plant-based vitamin D3 help solve the silent health crisis?

Learn more about vitamin D deficiency in the below article. Understand how FSSAI's approval for the use of vitamin d3 supplements may give a permanent solution to this issue.

Vitamin D3.

Vitamin D deficiency: Believe it or not, even if you live in one of those countries that receives the maximum amount of sunlight in the world, you don't seem to be immune to vitamin D deficiency in India. The science is clear that there is a significant proportion of the population that is vitamin D deficient in the sun all year round. The high indoor time, air pollution, clothing and diet that lacks vitamin D naturally are among the factors that have led to the creation of what many experts call a "silent public health problem."

FSSAI Approves India's First Plant-Based Vitamin D3 Ingredient

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Sudha Subhana Desai, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine and Critical Care at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, explain that in the backdrop of this, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has allowed the first vitamin D3 ingredient derived from plants for use in health foods, nutraceuticals and fortified foods. The approval is a significant milestone as vitamin D3 is traditionally made from lanolin, which is extracted from sheep's wool. The new ingredient is plant-derived and its approval will give a "vegetarian/vegan" option to those who want it, and provide more alternatives to food manufacturers.

Can Plant-Based Vitamin D3 Help Reduce Vitamin D Deficiency in India?

The actual opportunity is food fortification. The inclusion of plant-based vitamin D3 in widely used foods like breakfast cereals, dairy alternatives, edible oils, and drinks may be a way to boost the vitamin D content of a much larger proportion of the population. Even supplements are valuable for those who have a deficiency diagnosis, but only a portion of those who are deficient can access them.

This is also an important approval from the consumer's point of view. With a rising consumer demand for clean label, plant-based and sustainable nutrition, manufacturers today have a vitamin D3 source that meets the demand without sacrificing quality or efficacy.

However, there is no single ingredient that can address India's vitamin D deficiency. All these will continue to be important, including regular, but safe, sun exposure, and a balanced diet, screening of high risk groups, appropriate supplementation under medical guidance, and wider food fortification. Plant-based vitamin D3 contributes to that effort, not by replacing the role of vitamin D, but by providing access to this critical vitamin to more people.

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