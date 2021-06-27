Low vitamin D levels have been associated with the severity of COVID-19 in previous studies. Supporting this growing evidence a new study by researchers from Israel has also found that being deficient in vitamin D can increase risk of death from Covid-19 by 20 percent. This means people with low vitamin D levels are more likely to die from Covid-19 than people who are not. The study findings were published on MedRxiv and is also being submitted to a peer-reviewed journal as reported by The Jerusalem Post. According to the study 26 per cent of people who had vitamin D