A recent study has put an end to the myths surrounding the healing power of Vitamin D and fish oil supplements for cancer. The findings of the latest research have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine presented at this year’s American Heart Association Scientific Sessions. According to the Indian Express report, the research stated that vitamin D and fish oil supplements do not play any significant part in preventing cancer or heart diseases. In recent times, the study VITAL stated the Vitamin D and Omega-3 Trial has been one of the most anticipated research in recent times.

However, the researchers have decoded the actual benefits and role of these popular supplements, vitamin D and Omega-3 fatty acids, in preventing cancer. For the study, the researchers included men aged 50 and above and women aged 55 and older who took 2000 international units of vitamin D and 1 gram of omega-3 fatty acids daily.

The study found that the participants with an intake of vitamin D supplements for at least two years showed a 25 per cent lower chance of death from cancer, even if vitamin D intake has not shown a decline in cancer rates. But fish oil did not show any significant effect in reducing the risk of cancer or heart diseases. However, it can prevent the risk of getting a heart stroke to a certain level.

The lead author Joann Manson, MD, DrPH, chief of the division of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston reportedly said in a statement that if this finding is confirmed and replicated, it may point to a very promising approach to reducing coronary risk among African-Americans. They plan to follow these participants for the next several years to see if this signal becomes stronger.

The researchers have also stated that they would publish more studies on how Vitamin D and fish oil supplements impact diabetes, cognition, autoimmune disorders, and other health conditions.