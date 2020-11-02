A form of vitamin B3 may protect skin cells from the effects of UV rays, which causes non-melanoma skin cancer, according to new research. Read on to know more.

Vitamin B3 may protect skin cells from ultraviolet (UV) rays, which in turn, may alleviate the risk of non-melanoma skin cancers, reveals new research. According to researchers in Italy, the vitamin should be consumed no later than 24 hours to 48 hours before sun exposure.

These cells were treated with 3 different concentrations of nicotinamide (NAM), which is a form of vitamin B3, for 18, 24 and 48 hours and then exposed to UVB.

"Our study indicates that increasing the consumption of vitamin B3, which is readily available in the daily diet, will protect the skin from some of the effects of UV exposure, potentially reducing the incidence of non-melanoma skin cancers," said Lara Camillo, a research student from the dermatological unit of AOU Maggiore della Carita, Novara, Italy as reported by IANS.

They found that NAM enhanced DNA repair. UV radiation exposure damages the DNA and increases ROS production, which activates inflammation, and reduces cellular damage, which can lead to genomic instability and cell death.

Other possible benefits of vitamin B3

Reduces “bad” cholesterol

Some studies suggest that eating a diet rich in vitamin B3 (niacin) may lower the levels of LDL “bad” cholesterol and boost levels of HDL “good” cholesterol. In fact, it has long been used to treat high cholesterol. However, too much vitamin B3 can be bad for your system, which is why you should consult a doctor before including it in your diet.

Help treats type 1 diabetes

Vitamin B3 could lower the risk of type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is a condition in which your immune system attacks and destroys insulin-making cells in your pancreas. It generally affects children and young people. However, people with type-2 diabetes need to be extra careful when consuming vitamin B3. Make sure you monitor your blood sugar levels if you take it to treat high cholesterol.

Boosts brain function

Vitamin B3 is an important vitamin to maintain healthy brain cells. It is an antioxidant, which plays a pivotal role in signalling the nerve cells to improve the brain’s memory function. A niacin deficiency may increase the risk of developing schizophrenia. It can also help with conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Reduces the symptoms of arthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the most common forms of arthritis, which majorly affects joints in your hands, knees, hips and spine. Including niacin in your diet may ease the symptoms and improve joint mobility.

Treats pellagra

Vitamin B3 deficiency can cause pellagra, symptoms of which include inflamed skin, dementia, diarrhoea, and mouth sores. People suffering from skin infections, weak muscles or digestive problems need to incorporate this vitamin in their diet.

Sources of niacin

While it is good to include foods rich in niacin in your diet, supplemental doses can have some side effects. So, make sure that you eat it in moderation as too much of anything can do more damage than good. Lentils, beef, tuna, chicken breast, fish such as smoked salmon, and peanuts are good sources of vitamin B3.