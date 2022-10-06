Scientists Use Virus To Kill Cancer Cells, Cures Dying Man In London, Shrink Tumours In Others

The drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus (herpes virus) that has been modified to attack cancer cells

Referred to as oncolytic viruses, these viruses replicate in cancer cells and then kill them by making them burst and boost immune response

In a new therapy alternative, using a virus to kill the cancer cells is showing good promise in early human trials as per UK scientists. A patient from London has claimed that a similar treatment cured him of the disease. While the drug cured a man completely, others had their tumours got shrink following the intake. As per reports, the drug is a weakened form of the cold sore virus (herpes virus) that has been modified to attack cancer cells.

As per reports, a London man, diagnosed with cancer of the salivary gland was one of the patients who took the new alternative viral therapy initiated by the Institute of Cancer Research and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust of the UK. The man took many surgeries and treatments that remained ineffective for his condition. In a desperate search for hope, he had agreed to be a part of the first clinical trial. Little did he knew that the treatment would cure him of his terminating sickness. The man is reportedly cancer-free for two years now.

Two-fold function

As per reports, the genetically engineered virus is injected directly into the tumour and works to multiply the cancer cells to burst them from within. It is also known to block some proteins and enhances the immune system's ability to kill cancer cells. Thus the injection works in two ways, making the cancer cells burst and boosting the immunity fight.

Three out of nine saw tumours shrink

As per reports, about 40 people participated in the first trial. The subjects of the trial were given the virus injection, RP2. The findings of the trial were presented at the Medical Conference in Paris. The results showed that three out of nine patients saw their tumours shrink, seven out of 30 who had a combined treatment of the virus injection and other cancer drugs were also seen to benefit and the side effects of the treatment were mostly mild.

Virus treating cancer is old story

As per reports, the notion of viruses treating cancer has been an old one. Using genetically modified viruses to treat cancer started to be investigated in the 90s. Referred to as oncolytic viruses, these viruses replicate in cancer cells and then kill them by making them burst and boost immune response. Among the viruses used for the purpose are herpes simplex virus, adenovirus, pox viruses and others. As per some reported experts, the herpes virus infects epithelial tissues effectively and is easy to manipulate genetically. It is also a good vector or carrier of genes.