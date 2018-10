Do you remember Virat Kohli during his early days on the field? The chubby and impeccable batsman was magnificent even then. But, over the years Virat Kohli has taken his fitness to another level. Today, fitness is synonymous to Virat who is idolized by many for his amazing batting, agility and electrifying fielding. The fitness enthusiast who enjoys a massive fans following is again in the news.

Reportedly, Virat Kohli who has turned vegan has cut down on animal protein. His diet includes protein shakes, vegetables and soy. As per the reports, the talented cricketer has bid adieu to eggs and dairy products. So, if you are one of them who want to try going on a vegan diet then read the following beginners guide carefully. It will surely help you!

Facts about the vegan diet

• It excludes animal products, including meat, eggs and dairy. Whereas, it contains only plants (like vegetables, grains, nuts and fruits) and foods which are made from plants.

• You should plan your vegan diet properly with the help of your dietician in order to avoid missing out on vital nutrients like calcium, iron and vitamin B12.

Know how it is beneficial for you

• It can help you to lose weight: According to studies, following a vegan diet can help you to battle the bulge. Researchers observed that participants on vegan diets lose more weight than the ones who followed calorie-restricted diets.

• It controls your blood sugar levels: According to studies, a vegan diet can help you to cut down your risk of diabetes and keep your blood sugar levels in control. Since the higher fibre intake can be helpful for it.

• It can be beneficial for your heart: Going vegan can help you to enhance the functioning of your heart. Studies observed that a vegan diet can help you to decrease your blood sugar level and cholesterol.

• It can help you to tackle other health issues too: According to studies, it can help you to lower your risk of cancer, arthritis pain and so on.

Avoid these foods: Meat, eggs, dairy products, fish and seafood like a crab, lobster and so on.

Foods to eat: Tofu which contains proteins, legumes which has beneficial plant compounds, nuts which are a good source of fibre, magnesium, zinc and selenium, whole grains and cereals which are rich in fibre and vitamin B, fruits and vegetables- include kale, spinach and so on, which are high in calcium.