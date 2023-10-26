Viral Video Shows MP Policeman Giving CPR to Snake, But Veterinarians Explain Why This Is Dangerous

Viral Video Shows MP Policeman Giving CPR to Snake, But Veterinarians Explain Why This Is Dangerous

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a cop reviving a snake by performing CPR after it ingested pesticides.

BHOPAL: In a video that has gone viral on social, a policeman from Madhya Pradesh can be seen giving CPR to a snake that had fallen unconscious after being exposed to pesticide-laced water. The constable, Atul Sharma, used mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to revive the snake, which was later released safely.

In the video, constable Atul Sharma can be seen blowing air into the snake through mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Later, in the video, the snake could be seen puffing up when Sharma blows air into its windpipe.

The snake dramatically regains consciousness and slithers away after a while. According to the 'hero cop', he is a self-taught snake rescuer, who learned these skills on the Discovery channel.

TRENDING NOW

Speaking to the media about this unusual incident, the constable said, "It was already unconscious. We extracted the snake and tried to revive it by rinsing its mouth with water. Then I administered CPR. It took nearly an hour for the snake to regain consciousness and we released it safely in a forest."

pic.twitter.com/BYbmgmDR9m A video from Narmadapuram has gone viral where a police constable is giving CPR to a snake that had fallen unconscious after being drenched in pesticide laced toxic water Opinions 🤔🤔 SAFFRON (@saffronbharat25) October 26, 2023

Social media influencers are hailing Sharma as a "hero cop" and his CPR is now being called "Kiss of Life".

But how safe was this act? Should one actually do this to a snake? Can you revive a snake with the help of CPR? Let's understand from the eyes of a veterinarian.

You may like to read

Is It Okay To Give CPR To a Snake?

No, it is not okay for anyone to try giving CPR to a snake. Snakes do not have the same circulatory system as humans and they do not need CPR to survive any kind of arrest. In fact, attempting to give CPR to a snake can actually harm the snake or the one who is giving the CPR. It can be life-threatening as well.

Here are some reasons why you should not give CPR to a snake:

Snakes have a cloaca, which means that they have only one single opening that serves as the urinary tract, reproductive tract, and digestive tract. This is why when one is trying to give CPR to a snake, he/she can accidentally push air into the snake's cloaca, which can damage its internal organs. Another reason why you should never give CPR to a snake is that they have a very fragile respiratory system. If you apply too much pressure to the snake's chest when performing CPR, you can damage its lungs. Also, it is not safe to blow air into their mouth, especially when they are carrying poison that can be life-threatening for you when it enters your system.

If you find a snake that is injured or sick, the best thing you can do is to contact a wildlife rehabilitator or veterinarian. They will be able to provide the snake with the proper care and treatment.

For more such interesting and viral health videos log in to TheHealthSite.com.