Viral Infections On The Rise In India: Doctor Explains Causes And Measures

Viral infections are on the rise and doctors state poor air quality is one major cause.

As winter season approaches fast, the number seasonal flu cases are also increasing. As per reports, there has been a 50 per cent jump in cases of respiratory infection, viral infections and cold. This sudden surge has been recorded in the span of one month only. A large number of patients are flocking to hospitals with complaints of getting infected with these infections. Majority of these patients who have been infected belong to the senior citizens category. But, doctors also report that most of them are also recovering very quickly within 4 days.

Reports also state that aside from elderly people, other people of different age groups are also developing symptoms of cold and respiratory problems. Experts say that it is more likely that people who are moving around a lot and also people who are living or working in closed spaces could get infected faster than others. Another important point to note is that aged people and people with co-morbidity could take a much longer time to recover from these infections. Their residual symptoms also could take longer time to settle.

Why Are Infections On The Rise?

After Diwali celebrations, the air quality always becomes worse which has a very bad impact on health. One of the reasons why people have been falling ill with infections is poor air quality, mold, dust, pollen and allergens. All these factors can lead to rise is cases of nasal congestion, frequent sneezing, runny nose, cough and fever. Both people working from home and working outside are prone to infections triggered by either poor quality or allergens.

How To Build Immunity?

Here are some steps you can take to build immunity during season change.

Drink Tulsi water or turmeric water regularly.

Honey and warm water is a very good combination to boost immunity.

Black pepper consumed through food also helps boost immunity.

Drink warm water .

Take your vitamins C's.

