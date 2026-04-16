Vinod Kambli Health Update: Former Indian cricket star at risk of brain stroke, diagnosed with severe blood clot in the brain

Vinod Kambli Latest Health Updates: Indian cricket star at risk of brain stroke after doctor diagnosed him with severe blood clot in the brain. Scroll down to know more about his health condition right now.

Vinod Kambli Health Update: Indian cricket star at risk of brain stroke, diagnosed with blood clot in the brain

Vinod Kambli Health Updates: Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli, who was diagnosed with a severe urinary infection and was recovering from health challenges, has faced another serious health setback. According to the latest reports, Kambli is diagnosed with a severe blood clot in his brain that has placed him at high risk of a stroke, despite financial aid from legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev.

Speaking to the media, Dr Aadil Chagla, Neurosurgeon, who has been monitoring Kambli's treatment, said, "Ever since he was hospitalised in Thane about 18 months ago, Kambli has had a clot in his brain. His memory is not good. He remembers things and then forgets about them. That's all due to that clot in his brain. Kambli has given up drinking, but he tends to smoke at times. Smoking is completely forbidden for him, because it puts him at risk of a brain stroke, as per the doctor."

Vinod Kambli's Latest Health Updates

Explaining his current health status Kambli's close friend, Marcus Couto, revealed that the former cricketer is now able to walk using a stick, but he is slowly forgetting things - in medical terms this is called memory lapse. "Kambli can now walk with a stick and has shown slight physical improvement, his neurological health remains fragile."

He further added that a WhatsApp group has been formed where they are raising funds for Kambli's treatment. "His memory isn't good, but over the last six months, it hasn't declined either. He can't remember much, but when something clicks, he does. Otherwise, it gets difficult for him. Vinod has a clot in his brain, which cannot be removed because he did not take precautions early. And the doctor has suggested that he could have a brain stroke. Because of his willpower, he is conjuring whatever he can."

Vinod Kambli Brain Stroke Risk Explained

Couto in his statement revealed that Dr. Adil Chagla has warned the next stage of Kambli's condition could be a brain stroke. "The Doctor (neurosurgeon Adil Chagla) is saying that the next stage would be a brain stroke. He has stopped drinking, but sometimes when he goes down, he asks those passing by to help him with a smoke. He would ask auto drivers for a cigarette, and they would gladly oblige, thinking they're helping 'The Vinod Kambli'. But they don't realise what harm they are causing. The damage is now not to his heart, liver or kidney; it's his brain. It causes imbalance," Couto added.

What is a brain stroke? How deadly can it turn? Let's learn more about this serious health condition.

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Brain Stroke: Can it Lead to Death - What Doctors Want You to Know

A brain stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when the blood flow to the brain is blocked (ischemic), disrupted, or a vessel bursts (hemorrhagic), leading to an acute oxygen deprivation inside the brain cells. This lack of oxygen can cause cells to die, leaving the brain in dead spot.

Some of the most common causes of a brain stroke include high blood pressure (hypertension), smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity. While there are several symptoms that the body may send when the brain is not working properly, some of the common ones are -

Sudden numbness/weakness (especially on one side) Confusion Trouble speaking Vision issues, and Dizziness

A video of Vinod Kambli that surfaced in late 2024 sparked widespread concern across the cricketing world. In the footage, the former Indian batter appeared physically frail and disoriented, struggling to maintain his balance while walking near his residence. Ever since then, the cricket star has been in news for his deteriorating halth updates. However, the good news is that doctors have stated that with proper support (medical and family), he will be able to get back to normalcy soon.

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