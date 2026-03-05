Vijay Crishna, veteran actor who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, dies at 81: What we know about his cause of death

Vijay Crishna Death News: Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas co-actor Vijay Crishna died at the age of 81. Anupam Kher, Lillete Dubey and others paid emotional tributes to the late actor.

Vijay Crishna, veteran actor who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, dies at 81: What we know about his cause of death

Vijay Crishna Death News: Noted veteran actor Vijay Crishna, beathed his last on Wednesday. Crishna, who portrayed Shah Rukh Khan's father in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas (2002), died at the age of 81.

Taking to Instagram, Lillete Dubey, shared the late actor's photo with a heartfelt note. Her Instagram post read, "Heartbroken..our dearest Vijay Crishna .. part of our theatre family & 'Dance like a Man' for over 25 years .. has passed away..a man of many parts .. a brilliant actor, handsome,charming,bright with his dry tongue in cheek trademark humour, he was much loved & cherished by us all .. so many memories flood the heart & mind & overwhelm me ..(sic)"

check the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lillete Dubey (@lilletedubeyofficial)

While the exact cause of his death has not been disclosed yet, sources have revealed that the actor was battling age-related health issues and was not well for quite sometime.

Health Issues In Men Above 80: What We Know

As stated by the source, the actor was suffering from age-related illnesses, let's understand this complex medical term, and know what health issues are more prominent among those who are above 80.

Some of the most common health problem that over 80 people usually deals with are: High cholesterol levels - leading to an increased risk of heart attack, and cardiovascular diseases. The next one is dementia - with age the cognitive ability decreases, leading to a sharp drop in memory power, a condition which is also known as dementia.

You may like to read

In Bollywood, Crishna is best remembered for playing the father of Shah Rukh Khan's character in the 2002 film Devdas, where he worked with stars like Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. We pray peace of his soul.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.