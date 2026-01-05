Veteran Malayalam Actor Kannan Pattambi Passes Away at 62: Cause of Death Revealed

Veteran Malayalam actor Kannan Pattambi passes away at 62. Here's what is known about his cause of death and his contribution to cinema.

Malayalam cinema is in shock after the sudden death of the beloved actor and production controller Kannan Pattambi at the age of 62. Always known for his amazing role in both mainstream and character-driven films, Pattambi was a respected figure in the industry whose contributions spanned nearly three decades. His brother, famous filmmaker Major Ravi, shared the news about Kannan Pattambi's death. Marking an emotional end to a life dedicated to cinema. Kannan Pattambi not only worked as an actor in the films but also as the production controller behind the scenes. Fans and colleagues have taken to social media to share heartfelt tributes.

Kannan Pattambi's Cause Of Death

According to the sources, Kannan Pattambi passed away late on the night of 4 january 4, 2026, due to complications from a kidney-related issue. He was getting proper medical care from a private medical hospital in kozhikod when his health starts to get worse. Even after proper medical tretment and support from his family, he passed away silently at around 11;40 pm. His death news was confirmed by his brother Major Ravi.

Health Issues And Awarness

Pattambi prolonged struggle with kidney problems shows serious issues about chronic health conditions among aging actors in the film industry. Kidney diseases can develop silently into your body, only becoming serious at advanced stages. According to the experts importance of regualra medical checkup, early diagnosis, and proactive lifestyle choices to mange such conditions effectively. Maintaining hydration , managing blood pressure, and routine medical test plays a very important role in staying away from long term complications. People working in the industry have also expressed concern about the hectic schedules and stress that bother professional people , which can create health issues. Fans are now looking for more awareness around preventive health car for those working in high pressure environments.