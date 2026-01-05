Veteran Leader L Ganesan Cause of Death: Dravidian Stalwart Dies at 92 After Battling Age-Related Illness

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Veteran Leader L Ganesan Death News: Veteran leader L. Ganesan breathed his last on Sunday. He was 92. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled his death and said Ganesan dedicated his life to the DMK and the cause of Tamil identity. Expressing profound grief, the DMK President highlighted Ganesan's role as a key leader of the student force during historic protests against the imposition of Hindi.
According to the latest reports, the Dravidian stalwart was battling age-related health issues when he breathed his last.
A leader of the anti-Hindi agitation of 1965, he was first elected to the TN assembly from Orathanadu constituency in 1967. He represented the constituency thrice. He was also once elected to the legislative council. He was elected to Loksabha in 2004 from the Tiruchy constituency. He was also jailed during the emergency period.
His mortal remains would be cremated at his native place on January 5, 2026. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.
We reached out to experts to understand the medical term 'age-related' health issues. According to the medical journal, illnesses that can hit you when you age are generally termed as 'age-related' health issues.
Living beyond 90 years is rare, but it's not abnormal. However, extreme longevity also brings unique health challenges that require special care from loved ones. According to the experts, some of the common health issues after 90 include:
In addition to the above-mentioned health issues, the body, as we age, also gets susceptible to some of the chronic conditions like heart disease, arthritis, kidney problems, and osteoporosis.
