There has been another breakthrough discovery in the sphere of drug delivery to prevent bacterial infections, thanks to the group of researchers from Rutgers University in the US who have synthesised nano-structured silica particles which are regarded to be potent drug carriers containing payloads of an antimicrobial agent, highlighted a recent media report.

The study that was published in the Journal of The American Chemical Society showed that the particles were efficient enough to kill two human bacterial pathogens. Experts say that the new mechanism permits compounds to slowly release antimicrobials into local environments thereby producing high amounts of the molecule in a particular location, highlighted the media report.

“Interestingly, the particles were more effective at killing the bacteria than the antimicrobial was, which may highlight a more efficient mechanism for drug delivery,” reportedly said Jeffrey Boyd, an associate professor at Rutgers University.

According to the experts, these findings can help in developing an antimicrobial therapy that would prevent bacterial infections or the growth of bacteria in unwanted locations.

“The new materials we have designed and built allow antibacterials to be more potent and have the ability to wipe out bacteria at smaller concentrations than the antibacterials can do on their own,” reportedly said Tewodros Asefa, a professor at Rutgers University.

“This is because the newly designed nanomaterials allow the antibacterials to be localised, released slowly and attack the microorganism more effectively,” Asefa said, according to the media report.