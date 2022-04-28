Very Few Recombinant COVID Variants Detected In India, XD And XE Being Closely Monitored: INSACOG

None of the recombinant COVID variants detected in India are associated with severe disease or hospitalization, says INSACOG.

Researchers, virologists and medical experts around the world have raised concern over the emergence of hybrid or recombinant variants of SARS-CoV-2. They have been emphasizing the need to watch these new variants closely, warning that such combinations could lead to the emergence of a supervirus.

Hybrid COVID variants are circulating worldwide. However, so far, very few such variants have been discovered in India and none of these showed increased transmission or are associated with severe disease or hospitalization, according to the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG).

The INSACOG further said that the incidences of suspected recombinants and the possible public health relevance are being closely monitored. On the global scenario, it said two recombinant variants - XD and XE - are being closely monitored.

Three recombinant COVID variants confirmed so far

A paper published in the British Medical Journal had explained that recombinants emerge when multiple variants of the virus infect the same person at the same time, allowing them to interact during replication, mix up their genetic material, and form new combinations. Recently, three recombinant COVID variants had triggered worries. Two of these recombinant viruses are a mix of Delta and Omicron, while the other is a blend of two Omicron strains. They are:

The XD strain: Popularly known as Deltacron, it is the hybrid of Delta and BA.1, a sublineage of the Omicron variant. This recombinant variant has been found primarily in France, Denmark, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The XE strain: It is a recombinant variant of BA.1 and BA.2 sublineages of Omicron. This recombinant virus was first detected in the U.K on 19 January. Based on preliminary studies, the WHO suggested that the XE strain has a community growth rate advantage of around 10 per cent as compared to Omicron BA.2 variant. The recombinant variant has also been detected in India, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand, China and Israel.

The XF strain: It is the recombinant between Delta and BA.1. As per experts, the genomic make-up of XF is far closer to Omicron than Delta, and so is not likely to have the same potential severity as XD. It has only been detected in Britain so far.

