A new study has revealed that even just the first of the two-doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine can cut coronavirus transmissions by around 67 per cent and therefore have a substantial effect on controlling the spread of the deadly virus. Terming the study result as a good news the UK government on Wednesday said that this will potentially stop the spread of the disease. “ This is a good news for the world because the impact of COVID vaccines on transmission has been a crucial unknown in the fight against the pandemic” officials quoted as saying. Two Doses Of Oxford Vaccine