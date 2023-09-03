Vector-Borne Diseases On The Rise In Pune, Officials Urge Residents To Keep Surroundings Clean

The climate and weather conditions that Pune is experiencing are the ideal atmosphere for the breeding of vector-borne diseases, says experts.

The spread of vector-borne diseases is on the rise in Pune city. The main causes of this are heavy rain and high humidity for the past couple of months. According to reports, the city has recorded about 47 cases of dengue and seven cases of chikungunya in the month of August alone. After comparing this with the data from the previous seven months, this numbers by far the highest. Residents of Pune have been urged to keep their houses, society complexes and other surroundings clean and dry. According to reports coming in from the state of Maharashtra, malaria cases have shot up to 2.709, dengue cases have spiked to 2,701 and chikungunya cases have been recorded as 134 in August.

The climate and weather conditions that Pune is experiencing right now is the ideal atmosphere for the breeding of vector-borne diseases. They typically thrive in rainy regions and damp places with high humidity. According to The Pune Municipal Corporation, 39 dengue and three chikungunya cases were reported in between January and July. From this data itself, we can track the increase in cases.

Why Are There So Many Vector-Borne Diseases In Pune?

Officials have sited the reasons why vector-borne diseases are so high this year and in the month of August:

Monsoon is the main cause

Stagnant water around the house

Pet drinking bowls

Dumped plastic containers with accumulated rainwater

Air coolers

Fridge

Pots

Plants

Bathrooms

Water tanks

Stored water

All of the above mentioned places are likely to be breeding grounds of mosquitoes. It is important to follow dry day once a week to prevent mosquito breeding indoors. Currently, officials have taken it upon themselves to educate and inform the public about cleanliness and how they can keep these areas from becoming breeding grounds.

