Stanford University researchers have found a link between height and varicose veins. The study published in Circulation: Journal of the American Heart Association states that age, gender, obesity, pregnancy and history of deep vein thrombosis are risk factors for varicose veins, and also found that increased height adds to the risk for varicose veins, according to a report published on ANI. Genes that determine height also influence the development of varicose veins, establishing a strong genetic correlation between deep vein thrombosis and varicose veins. Varicose veins refer to a condition where the valves which regulate blood flow from the leg upwards to the heart, do not function well causing the blood to leak and reverse its flow back into the vein leading to pooling of blood in the superficial veins of the leg. These veins appear like twisted, bulging and blue lines. Pain in the legs and cramps are common symptoms. Here are some crucial risk factors for varicose veins:

1) Tight clothes: There is a debate about whether tight clothes causes varicose veins. According to a CBS news report, tight clothing like skinny jeans exerts pressure on the legs causing disruption in the blood flow in the legs leading to varicose veins. But there are other theories that suggest that that may not be true because varicose veins happen due to internal pressure in the veins and not external pressure exerted on the veins.

2) High heels: Among the many other conditions associated with wearing high heels, is varicose veins. When you wear heels, the calves get locked in an unnatural position that prevents proper pumping and flow of blood in the veins causing it to clot over time.

3) Crossing legs: There is a debate about this too. When we cross our legs, there is external pressure exerted on the calves and knees which may cause varicose veins, according to certain studies. But there are some others which debunk this theory.

4) Pregnancy and weight gain: The weight gain during pregnancy or obesity otherwise can put pressure on your pegs and the veins in them causing disruption in the blood flow.

5) Sitting or standing in one position for a long time: This puts pressure on the veins in the legs causing stress in the flow that could lead to clots.

6) Excess salt: Salt causes water retention which could lead the veins to become enlarged and painful.