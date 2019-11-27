Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019, has been passed by the Lok Sabha today. The bill stops the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes. According to the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the bill will help defend people from vaping, which is very harmful for health. This is a way of stopping introduction of new addiction, said Dr. Harsh. The house rejected amends suggested by the Opposition and declared the bill applicable in all states. So far, 16 states have already given their consent to the bill. The Opposition has also given its consent but has asked the government why they are rushing this decision.

Why is it important to ban electronic cigarettes?

E-cigarettes may be a safer option when compared to regular cigarettes. But it is not the safest. With vaping becoming more popular in India, there were many major health consequences that were being triggered by it. There is a lack of evidence about the long- term effects of electronic cigarettes. So, it is better to just avoid it. Here are some of the health hazards associated with vaping with or without nicotine.

Affects heart health

According to a study published in 2019 in SpringerLink journal, e-cigarettes contain oxidising agents, aldehydes and nicotine, which when inhaled in the form of gas mixed with water can affect your heart and circulation system. The study says that taking a single puff may increase your heart rate and blood pressure, both of which have long term effect on health. According to a different study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, daily vaping can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, angina and asthma. However, it is still better than regular cigarettes due to less nicotine level.

Affects lung health

According to an animal study published in PLOS One journal, flavours used in electronic cigarettes can impact lung cells by causing toxicity, oxidation and inflammation in them. It doesn’t matter if the e-cigarettes have nicotine or not, the smoke produced by the machine can disrupt normal lung function. Symptoms of lung function deterioration is coughing, shortness of breath, dizziness and chest pain.

Affects teeth health

Smoking electronic cigarettes may increase your risk of developing teeth bacteria. According to a study published in 2018 in PLOS One journal, vaping can increase the risk of cavities and gum inflammation. Symptoms of poor dental health caused by vaping are irritation in the gums, mouth and throat. It can damage oral cells and tissue irrespective of whether it contains nicotine or not.

It can be addictive

One of the reasons the government gave for banning e-cigarettes, is that it is addictive. It contains nicotine, which releases pressure hormones in the body. This makes it addictive. Even though the presence of nicotine is very less, it still makes vaping quite addictive.