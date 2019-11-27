Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019, has been passed by the Lok Sabha today. The bill stops the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes. According to the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, the bill will help defend people from vaping, which is very harmful for health. This is a way of stopping introduction of new addiction, said Dr. Harsh. The house rejected amends suggested by the Opposition and declared the bill applicable in all states. So far, 16 states have already given their consent to the bill. The Opposition has also given