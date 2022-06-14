Sign In
Vaginal Gas: Is Vaginal Flatulence Normal? - Watch Video

Written by Mini Dewan |Published : June 14, 2022 5:38 PM IST

Vaginal Gas: Is Vaginal Flatulence Normal? Vaginal gas is basically air trapped inside the vagina and this air eventually releases in the form of bubbles mostly that squeak out from the vagina making a very subtle noise. There are many causes for it but majorly it happens when something is inserted into the vagina be it due to sexual intercourse or tensed muscles or pelvic floor dysfunction. But is there anything to worry about? Watch this video to find out.

