As the cold chain points across the country are remodelling themselves to support the storage of the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine the national capital is expected to receive its first batch of vaccines by the end of December officials of the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital the first vaccine storage facility in Delhi told IANS. B.L. Sherwal medical director of the hospital said that a separate facility in the hospital has been demarcated to store the vaccine doses which are expected to arrive by the month end. The vaccine doses will arrive at the storage units by the end of December.